Five Owasso police officers were promoted during a special ceremony at Owasso City Hall on Tuesday, July 11.

The candidates underwent a 90-day study period and were interviewed and evaluated by members of the Owasso Police Department and their superiors.

“For all five of them to take the next step in their careers … this means providing guidance, mentoring, leadership and holding them (other officers) accountable on various occasions,” Owasso Police Chief Daniel Yancey said at Tuesday’s event.

Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr added: “Really a pleasure to see this great group of folks supporting our great police department. Really proud of the men and women that have stepped up and pursued leadership roles.”

Damon Jobe (sergeant to lieutenant)

Jobe was sworn in as an officer for OPD on July 31, 2000. He worked as a patrol officer until he was promoted to sergeant on July 26, 2013. He has served OPD in many capacities including a clandestine narcotics lab technician, SWAT operator, bike patrol officer, crisis intervention officer, drug recognition expert and longtime firearms instructor. During his 23-year tenure, Jobe has earned many firearms proficiency awards as well as eight Unit Citation medals, three Drug Buster awards, two Samaritan medals and the Gallantry Star. Prior to his employment at OPD, he served as a reserve officer for the NSU Campus PD November 1997-May 1999. Jobe was promoted to lieutenant on June 4 of this year.

Alfred Bell (officer to sergeant)

Bell was sworn in as an officer for OPD on Jan. 6, 2014. He is a longtime member of the Field Training Unit and has trained most of the officers hired for many years. During his nine-year tenure, Bell has received four Buckledown Top Cop awards, many firearms proficiency awards, a Unit Citation Medal and the Gallantry Star. He served as a patrol officer until being promoted to sergeant on June 4 of this year. Bell worked as a reserve officer for GRDA May 2017-April 2019. He also served as a reserve officer with Tulsa Community College Police May-June 2016.

Laura Lehner (officer to sergeant)

Lehner was sworn in as an officer for OPD on June 17, 2016. In addition to working as a patrol officer, Lehner has served the agency as a field training officer and police recruiter. During her seven-year tenure, she has earned multiple physical fitness awards, a Buckledown Top Cop Award, Grand Cordon Medal, Unit Citation Medal, Life Saving Cross, Combat Cross and Owasso Police Medal of Valor. Lehner served as a patrol officer until being promoted to sergeant on June 4 of this year.

Dan Walters (officer to sergeant)

Walters was sworn in as an officer for OPD on July 8, 2015. In addition to working as a patrol officer, he has served as a police recruiter, field training officer and SWAT crisis negotiator. During his eight-year tenure, Walters has earned many firearms proficiency awards, a Police Service Award, Life Saving Award and two Gallantry stars. Prior to his employment in Owasso, Walters worked as a reserve officer for the Collinsville Police Department October 2007-August 2014. He was also employed by the Skiatook Police Department October 2013-July 2015. He also served as a reserve officer for the Tulsa Auxiliary Police July 2014-April 2016. Walters was promoted to sergeant on June 4 of this year.

Mike Denton (officer to sergeant to detective sergeant)

Denton was sworn in as an officer for OPD on Feb. 28, 1994. He has served in many capacities as a Criminal Investigations Division member, crisis intervention officer, collision reconstructionist, SWAT operator and Honor Guard member as well as a field training officer. During his 29-year tenure, Denton has received four Grand Cordon medals, five Unit Citation medals, two Exceptional Service medals, one Honorable Service Medal and two Meritorious Service medals as well as the Gallantry Star and Owasso Police Medal of Honor. He worked as a reserve officer for the Jay Police Department August 2000-December 2021. He was promoted to sergeant on June 4 of this year.