Owasso native Felisha Trundle is making waves outside the walls of her hometown community.

The longtime stage performer was recently cast in the lead role for “The Last Five Years,” a popular musical that will debut at Roxy’s Downtown, a local theater in Wichita, Kansas, at the end of August.

“The Last Five Years” depicts two New Yorkers in their 20s — Cathy and Jamie — who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.

Trundle, playing Cathy, will perform opposite of her real-life husband, Paul, playing Jamie. The show’s unconventional structure tells Cathy’s story backward and Jamie’s story chronologically, with the two meeting only once at their wedding in the middle of the performance.

“It is a beautiful but heartbreaking story, one that I think everyone can relate to, to some degree,” Trundle told the Owasso Reporter. “I hope the audience leaves feeling like they watched a real love story and all of the moments within that love story.”

Trundle graduated from Owasso High School as a choir student in 2011, and then graduated from Oklahoma State University with a musical performance degree in 2017.

Her time spent on the performing arts scene both in and out of the classroom over the last several years ultimately helped her land her latest gig across state lines.

“I was ecstatic when I found out I got the role,” Trundle said. “Production for this show is going so smoothly. Our directors … have done such a good job with rehearsals and really taking the steps needed for us to dive into our characters.”

“The Last Five Years,” written by Jason Robert Brown, has been translated into a handful of languages and was named one of TIME Magazine’s 10 best shows of 2001. It was also released off Broadway at Second Stage in 2013, and as a film adaptation starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan in 2014.

“To be involved in this production has been such a huge step for myself as a performer,” Trundle said. “It’s a massive role to take on and it takes a lot of vulnerability to really let yourself become these characters because there is so much emotion.”

“The Last Five Years” is scheduled to perform Aug. 17-Sept. 2 at Roxy’s Downtown theater, located at 412, 2 E. Douglas Ave., No. 1. For tickets, visit ci.ovationtix.com/35682/production/1144768.

