A man who was caught downloading and viewing child pornography was sentenced in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Gregory Allen Kirk, 63, of Owasso, was sentenced to 66 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for Receipt of Child Pornography. He was further ordered to pay $21,500 in restitution to several victims and $10,100 in fines and penalties.

“My office is committed to the prosecution of those who possess, distribute, or produce child pornography,” said U.S. Attorney Clinton Johnson. “I am thankful for the thorough work of our law enforcement partners for bringing these cases out of the shadows and into federal court.”

According to the plea agreement, Kirk admitted that from about May 2018 through January 2020, he received at least 600 images of child pornography on his computer, which consisted of visual depictions of minor children, under 12 years old, engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including prepubescent children engaged in sexual acts.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cymetra Williams and Vani Singhal prosecuted the case.