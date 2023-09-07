An Owasso man was injured in a car crash on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on 136th Street North and Sheridan Road, about four miles west of Collinsville in Tulsa County, according to the accident report.

Tyler Choate, 25, who was driving a 2014 Ford Focus, was transported to an area hospital and admitted in stable condition with head, trunk internal and trunk external injuries, the report states.

Jose Puga-Saldivar, 50, of Owasso, was driving a 2015 Ford F-350 and was also involved in the accident, according to the report.

The cause of the collision and what occurred is still under investigation.