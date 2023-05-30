Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Owasso High School Theatre Department took home top honors at this year’s Discovery Awards.

The 2023 Discovery Awards, which honor the best musical theater students in state high schools, took place on Thursday, May 25, at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Sponsored by the Tulsa PAC Trust and Celebrity Attractions, the Discovery Awards featured ensemble and solo performances by 52 students who appeared in musical productions at 25 participating eastern Oklahoma and eastern region high schools.

OHS students were recognized for their participation in the live performance of “High School Musical” in March at the Mary Glass Performing Arts Center.

They received achievement awards for Best Ensemble, Best Musical Direction and Best Production.

They were initially nominated for Best Choreography, Best Costume Design, Best Direction, Best Lighting Design, Best Musical, Best Orchestra and Best Prop Design.

“I am incredibly proud of our cast, crew and production team for ‘High School Musical,’” OHS Theatre Director Ryan King said.

“The Discovery Awards are such a wonderful delight. The talent displayed is always so impressive. Every year our kids come away from it inspired and ready to get to work on next year’s show.”

Owasso’s students were chosen by a panel of adjudicators that attended all high school productions throughout the school year. They spent a week in Tulsa taking part in a seven-day workshop and rehearsal process to prepare for the awards show.