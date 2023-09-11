The Owasso Gathering on Main held its 10-year anniversary on Thursday.

Hundreds of residents came together to celebrate the milestone, which played host to music by Westin Horn & The Hush, entertainment by Inspyral Circus and special appearances by Go Dino, to name a few unique attractions.

“It’s been an incredible night,” event board member Chad Balthrop told attendees. “What an amazing change has happened here on Main Street, here in Owasso, over the past 10 years.”

Since its launch in August 2013, the community-wide event has continued to draw thousands of citizens to its wide range of offerings.

It has since become one of Owasso’s most popular events, playing host to dozens of merchants, food trucks, bands and more between on the first Thursday of the month between spring and fall.

“I’m so excited that we’ve been able to be a part of it, that you’ve been able to be a part of it, and I hope that you’ll continue coming back,” Balthrop told the crowd.

Balthrop is one of 10 board members that oversee the annual event, including Amanda Foyil, Caleb Potter, Cyndi Knoten, Dean Knoten, Lashan Ellison, Page Cole, Ray Adcock, Ryan Rainwater and Tim Raines.

He also awarded Cyndi with the Gathering on Main Founders Award on Thursday for her continued efforts in hosting the event every year.

“We want you to be seen and to be known,” Balthrop told Cyndi. “We’re so grateful. We love you. And I don’t know if our community fully understands the level of footprint that you have left.”

Thursday ended with “Ram Pride City Wide,” a pep rally/parade celebrating the Owasso Rams that featured the football team, coaches, band, cheerleaders and more as they marched down Main Street.

When talking about how far the Gathering on Main has come, Balthrop added: “It’s grown into this, and just think it’s incredible.”

The Gathering on Main will return in spring 2024. For more information, visit owassogathering.com.

Photos: Owasso Gathering on Main's 10-year anniversary celebration