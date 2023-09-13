The Cherokee Nation’s ninth Cherokee Warrior Flight departed Tuesday, Sept. 12, for Washington, D.C., with 10 veterans who served during the Vietnam War and the Global War on Terrorism eras.

Two local Vietnam War veterans — John Carleton, 79, Air Force, of Owasso, and William Lawrie Jr., 79, Army, of Collinsville — are among those participating in the flight.

“In regard to the Cherokee Nation and the flight, I’m really thankful that they’re still interested in us and I thank them for the loyal support that they have given us,” Carleton said in a news release. “Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., I’ve appreciated what he’s done for us.”

The Cherokee Warrior Flight is similar to the national Honor Flight Network’s goal of helping veterans, willing and able, to see the memorials dedicated to honor their service.

On Tuesday, a luncheon was held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa to present the warriors with vests and caps ahead of their flight to Washington, D.C.

During the four-day trip, the participating veterans will tour the World War II Memorial, Korean War Veteran’s Memorial, Vietnam Wall Memorial and a number of other sites.

“These Cherokee Warriors have been such a blessing to us all for their selfless sacrifices that they’ve made,” Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said in the release. “I know they are in store for some healing and fellowship. I’m so thankful to get to see them go on this trip.”

The six other Vietnam veterans include: David Floyd, 66, Army, of Wagoner; Raymond Buzzard Jr., 76, Army, of Marble City; Conn Davis, 77, Air Force, of South Coffeyville; Doyle Clark, 79, Marines, of Muskogee; Johnnie Cotton, 68, Marines, of Oklahoma City; and George Carter Jr., 70, Air Force, of Gore.

The two from the Global War on Terrorism include: Jared Harnar, 52, Marines, of Springfield, Missouri; and Stieven Davidson, 57, Air Force, of Fort Worth, Texas.

The veterans will return to Tulsa International Airport on Friday, Sept. 15.