The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa announced it will host its 2023 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes, June 17-25.

This year's event will feature more than 100 homes from more than 50 area builders, and highlight the latest in neighborhood amenities in four featured subdivisions, including those in Owasso and Collinsville.

Held every year, The Parade of Homes, featuring homes ranging in price from $150,000 to more than $1 million, invites guests to view the latest innovations in everything from technology to energy efficiency and home decorating ideas.

Owasso will feature 12 homes in five subdivisions, including Magnolia Ridge, Morrow Place, Presley Hollow, Stone Canyon and Stone Creek. Collinsville will also showcase three homes in Cherry Creek, Cooper Crossing and Estates at Edgewood.

Owasso and Collinsville will be represented by several building companies such as Epic Homes, Executive Homes, New Age Homes, Old School Construction, Rausch Coleman Homes, Riverbend Estate Homes, Shaw Homes, Simmons Homes, Tocara Homes and True North Homes.

Other Tulsa-area communities with featured homes include Bixby, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kellyville, Sand Springs, Sapulpa and Sperry.

For a map of all home locations, pick up the Official Guide at participating QuikTrip locations beginning June 17 or download the Parade of Homes app. Homes are open 1-7 p.m. daily.