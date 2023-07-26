More than 6,800 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2023 semester.
Owasso students Kyle Morgan, Logan Schofield and Tyler Bridges, along with Collinsville student Regan Krueger, were named to the list at the Lawrence, Kansas-based school’s College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.
Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum GPA, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school.
Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.