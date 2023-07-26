- Location: Lawrence, KS

- Students: 16,439

- Students to faculty ratio: 7:1

- Graduation rate: 63%

- Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,800

- Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%

The University of Kansas was founded in 1865 and opened to its first class of students the following year in an unfinished building. It now has five campuses, three of them medical branches, and the original treeless ridge is its wooded main campus in Lawrence, a comprehensive research and teaching school. It is the only state university in Kansas that is a member of the respected Association of American Universities.

