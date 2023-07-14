The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the school’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

President’s honor roll

• Owasso: Clara Balfantz, Jaden Brown, Samantha Carlton, Alexander Chapman, Jack Cheatham, Kassidy Collins, Ashlee Golden, Mallory Hendrix, Kara Kitch, Megan Parker and Savannah Willison

• Collinsville: Terressa Evington

Dean’s honor roll

• Owasso: Iliana Azpeitia, Tyler Greer, Madison Meyer, Brigitte Mulvaney, Hannah Ryden and Bailey Scalf

• Collinsville: Isabel Brown, Jenna Owens and Zoe Stephens

For the spring 2023 semester, 1,414 students were named to the president’s honor roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.

In addition, 1,334 students were named to the dean’s honor roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.

To be eligible for the president’s or dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.