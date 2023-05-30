Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Several local students were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.

Isabella Reimer, Lauren Cook, Madeline Kendall, Meghan Salisbury, Rebekah Holland, Tyler Moore and Valeria Cevallos Jalil, all of Owasso, along with Katelynn Gurley, of Collinsville, were named to the list at the Fayetteville, Arkansas-based school.

To qualify for the dean’s list, the following local students achieved at least a 3.75 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.