Southern New Hampshire University released the names of local students named to its honor rolls.

Andrew Roe, Christopher Horisberger, Dakota Johnson and Maritza Chavez, all of Owasso, were named to SNHU’s president’s list, and Danielle Mclain, of Collinsville, was named to the dean’s list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president's list.

Likewise, Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPAr of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean's list.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.