The Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute is underway at Quartz Mountain State Park & Lodge this month.

Nearly 250 of the state’s most artistically advanced high school students — including 10 from Owasso and Collinsville — are congregating in southwestern Oklahoma June 10-25 to develop their talents and study with renowned artists.

Chosen through a competitive statewide audition process, students attending OSAI experience a unique creative interaction with peers from across the state. OSAI provides high-caliber arts instruction in a creatively charged atmosphere.

Students study for six hours per day in one of eight disciplines in the literary, visual and performing arts. Evening performances, faculty showcases, demonstrations and electives allow students the unique opportunity to interact with all disciplines in addition to their chosen art form.

Students from Owasso include: Aidan Anderson (chorus), Presley Boschert (creative writing), Eliza Fultz (creative writing), Eli Hall (orchestra), Boston Reed (orchestra), Mallory Sepulveda (acting) and Ethan Turner (orchestra).

Those from Collinsville include: Levi Ashlock (chorus), Ella Fillmore (chorus) and Will Lester (orchestra).

“I’m excited to see what these exceptional students are able to accomplish through the instruction of a world-class faculty,” said Rob Ward, president and chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Arts Institute.

“Our goal during these two weeks is to enrich and motivate many of our state’s most dedicated young artists so that they can explore the rigors, requirements and rewards associated with their respective arts discipline.”

Each student accepted to OSAI receives a full scholarship to attend the program. This year, nearly 800 high school students auditioned for a coveted spot. Students study, reside and build community during this two-week institute, creating lifelong friendships and setting students on a course for future engagement with the arts.

The Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute culminates in OnStage Weekend, a series of performances showcasing each student’s work at the Institute. Performances and gallery openings are open to the public with no charge for admission. All students will be featured in final performances or presentations during OnStage Weekend, June 23-24.