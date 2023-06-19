The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa announced winners of its 2023 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes, held June 17-25.

This year’s event features more than 100 homes from more than 50 area builders, and highlights the latest in neighborhood amenities in four featured subdivisions, including those in Owasso and Collinsville.

Held every year, The Parade of Homes, featuring homes ranging in price from $150,000 to more than $1 million, invites guests to view the latest innovations in everything from technology to energy efficiency and home decorating ideas.

Owasso features 12 homes in five subdivisions, including Magnolia Ridge, Morrow Place, Presley Hollow, Stone Canyon and Stone Creek. Collinsville is also showcasing three homes in Cherry Creek, Cooper Crossing and Estates at Edgewood.

Owasso and Collinsville are represented by several building companies such as Epic Homes, Executive Homes, New Age Homes, Old School Construction, Rausch Coleman Homes, Riverbend Estate Homes, Shaw Homes, Simmons Homes, Tocara Homes and True North Homes.

The winners are as follows:

• $320,000-under — Best Interior Design (Simmons Homes): 7504 E. 89th St. N., Owasso

• $325,000-$354,999 — Second place and Best Interior Design (Simmons Homes): 12505 N. 132nd E. Ave., Owasso

• $380,000-$419,999 — First place (New Age Homes): 5604 E. 142nd St. N., Collinsville

• $625,000-$699,999 — First Place and Best Interior Design (Epic Homes): 7206 N. Hawthorne Ln., Owasso

• $900,000-$1,179,999 — Second place and Best Interior Design (Tocara Custom Homes): 6352 N. Wildwood Ln., Owasso

• $1,180,000-$1,299,999 — Second place and Best Interior Design (True North Homes): 6053 N. Grey Hawk, Owasso

• $1,500,000-over — Second place and Best Interior Design (True North Homes): 6222 Pepper Jade Loop, Owasso