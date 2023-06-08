Owasso and Collinsville police officers are better equipped to address the mental health needs of local citizens thanks to the use of updated technology.

Both police departments are continuing to partner with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services by utilizing state-issued iPads to help connect people in crisis to critical resources.

The announcement comes as part of ODMHSAS’ initiative to distribute thousands of iPads to law enforcement agencies and other organizations in communities across Oklahoma to support the ongoing cause.

“The tablet program has strengthened our relationships with … firefighters, emergency departments, schools, courtrooms and jails,” ODMHSAS Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges said in a news release.

“Also, by putting iPads directly into the hands of consumers with more intense needs, they have immediate access to crisis de-escalation, which greatly reduces the number of calls to both 911 and 988, and results in fewer hospitalizations.”

Owasso PD received about 70 iPads, while Collinsville PD is anticipated to receive about a half-dozen devices. Both have participated in the program for the last several years.

Local officers can now instantly connect with a licensed mental health professional, psychiatrist, nurse practitioner or recovery support specialist through software called “MyCare,” backed by GRAND Mental Health, an Oklahoma-based Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. The app also tracks, monitors and coordinates care needs, appointments and outcomes.

Owasso Police Lt. Nick Boatman said the renewal of his department’s partnership with ODMHSAS will provide a more seamless operation going forward.

“We’ve had mental health iPads from (GRAND) for when we are in the Rogers County part of Owasso, and different iPads from Family & Children’s Services for when we make contact with someone in crisis in Tulsa County.

“This new program combines the two. (GRAND) now provides one iPad per officer to serve those in crisis no matter what side of the county line we’re on.”

Collinsville Police Chief Matt Burke echoed Boatman’s sentiments, adding: “It is a wonderful tool that allows us to connect a person with a specialist that can evaluate the person right there and determine whether they need a plan or if they need immediate care from a facility.

“It cuts down on transportations and takes some of the liability of the police department by taking us out of the decision-making process on whether to detain someone and take them to a mental health facility.”

By performing mental health evaluations in the field, officers saved 258 days of non-stop driving, 354,322 miles of travel, $191,333 in mileage costs and $127,230 in officer time, according to a recent study conducted by GRAND.

The organizations also found that, in 2015, before implementation, 959 people in the multi-county pilot area were admitted for in-patient services. By 2021, this number had fallen to 66, representing a 93.1% reduction in the number of clients who could not be stabilized or provided services using the tablets.

“MyCare’s mission is to provide the mental and physical health care needed to the most vulnerable among us in the least restrictive environment possible,” Slatton-Hodges said in the release.

“By equipping both first responders and high-risk patients with the technology, and partnering with community mental health providers like GRAND, we are accomplishing that goal. Nearly 75% of all calls were served within callers’ communities, and that is what we want.”

ODMHSAS has expanded the MyCare technology statewide, with nearly 30,000 tablets now being used by a variety of agencies and organizations.

More information can be found at oklahoma.gov/odmhsas.html.