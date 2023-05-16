Rogers State University honored its 40th graduating class of nurses at the annual Nursing Pinning Ceremony, held Friday, May 12.
Five students from Owasso and three from Collinsville received degrees from the Claremore-based school.
Those from Owasso included: Courtney West, Joseph Speer, Julie Baalman, Marlene Ramkaran and Sydney Novar. In Collinsville: Julie Morgan, Nadine Moss and Taylor Harness.
Dr. Carla Lynch, professor and department head of RSU’s Department of Health Sciences, lauded the outbound students.
“Through countless hours of hard work and dedication, you’ve attained the goal you set out to accomplish,” Lynch said. “I’m sure each of you has your own story about what brought you here – what inspired you, those who encouraged you, those who may have discouraged you, but in the end, you did it.”