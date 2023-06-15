The City of Owasso this month is celebrating its continued partnership with the City of Chaumont, France.

Owasso officials traveled overseas at the beginning of June to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Monument to Franco-American Friendship, located in the heart of Chaumont, which serves as the capital city of the Haute-Marne department.

The statue, inaugurated on June 3, 1923, shows a woman (the Mother Country) holding the shoulder of a French soldier who is also grasping the hand of an American to “consecrate the close Franco-American friendship established in Chaumont.”

Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr participated in the ceremony, which came six years after City Council officially proclaimed a twin-city alliance with Chaumont.

“There’s really quite a relationship that’s been developed,” Lehr said. “It was neat to be the honored American guests (at this month’s dedication); it was a great honor to be Owasso’s representative.”

Lehr visited the French commune with Owasso Councilman Lyndell Dunn for the second time since September 2017. They both met with Chaumont Mayor Christine Guillemy and Vice Mayor Paul Fournié, who also visited Owasso two years later in July 2019.

“Without Lyndell and Warren, the celebration (this month) wouldn’t have had the same significance,” Fournié said. “It was very, very important for us to have them by our side because it’s a story of friendship.”

Overall, the ongoing collaboration with Chaumont has ultimately helped to foster educational, cultural and economic prosperity, especially as it relates to local education.

Over the last decade, for example, students from Owasso High School and Lycée Charles de Gaulle Chaumont have participated in a student exchange program. This has led to students visiting each other’s hometowns to experience different cultures and create lasting connections.

The Monument to Franco-American Friendship, created by sculptor Constant Roux (1865-1929), is located in the gardens outside the Chaumont’s Préfecture de la Haute-Marne.

