The Owasso Character Council awarded $10,000 in scholarships to two college-bound students this week.

Abigail Chiodo and Alexia Sang each received a check for $5,000 from the organization at Owasso City Council’s June 6 meeting.

The students were honored with the funds for demonstrating outstanding character in the areas of academics, extracurricular activities and community involvement.

The qualifications for students include recommendations they receive from community leaders, a written or recorded essay they submit about what character means to them, and an-interview they undergo with members of the Council.

They both weighed in with comments from their applications about the value of character and what the scholarships mean to them.

“There is nothing more important in a person than a strong and determined character,” Chiodo said. “With it, you gain the trust of others, establishing your place in the world. Building a strong character while we are young will sustain us for the rest of our lives.”

Sang added: “We’ve been taught that good character is the key to success, and I believe this is true, but I also believe that true success is found in our relationships with others. Character is a choice, and it is a choice that will determine the life we live and the legacy we leave others.”

Chiodo is a graduate of Rejoice Christian School and plans to attend Oral Roberts University. Sang is a graduate of Owasso High School and plans to attend the University of Oklahoma.

“The Character Council wishes Abigail and Alexia our very best in their future endeavors,” Character Council Coordinator Michele Dempster said.

Previous scholarship recipients include: Rebekah Rake, Shiloh Sells and Elizabeth Price in 2022, Merrick Barnes in 2021, Avery Bieri in 2020, McKinzie Horsley in 2019, Rhett Phillips in 2018, Madison LaValle in 2017 and Brooks Cataudella in 2016.

For more information or to apply, visit owassocharacter.org/scholarships.