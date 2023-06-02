Twenty-five business and community leaders graduated from Owasso Chamber’s 2022-23 Leadership Owasso class this week.

Leadership Owasso, started in 2008, allows members to get more involved in the community and increase their knowledge and commitment to all things Owasso.

The eight-month course hosts an expansive curriculum with presentations and tours that encompass government, education, economic development, health care, social services and other quality-of-life initiatives.

This year’s class comprised individuals from all walks of life and professions, including a banker, a building inspector, a school principal, a city planner, a magazine publisher and a nursing officer, among others.

The two dozen graduates were honored in front of their friends and family during a special banquet at Bailey Education Foundation on Thursday.

“The Leadership Owasso program is designed to develop and connect strong leaders in the Owasso area,” Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary told the recent graduates. “You are ambassadors of this community now; you are all advocates.”

For more information about Owasso Chamber’s Leadership Class or available spots in its 2023-24 program, visit owassochamber.com/leadership-program.php