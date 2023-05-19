An Owasso art student is gaining recognition for her award-winning work.

Alexandra Floreac, who won the Fine Art Friday event at Owasso Chamber’s Redbud Festival Days the first week of May, will now see her first-place painting displayed on the walls of the organization’s office.

Floreac’s large canvas represents the art show’s theme of “Celebrate Community” through its depiction of several multicolored hands lifting a blooming flower toward a bright sun.

“I wanted to make visible that everybody’s different, but if we are all together, we can … make the world better,” Floreac said. “I think that’s what community is supposed to become.”

Floreac, an 18-year-old from the Eastern European country of Moldova, took home the most votes from the public against several other Owasso and Rejoice Christian high school students who participated in Fine Art Friday.

“To me, it’s a big achievement because I came to America and I had this opportunity to show my vision on this topic,” she said, “and this possibility (winning first place), it’s a great thing for me.”

Shelly Collins, Owasso High School art teacher and Floreac’s instructor, added: “I love it for her, that this is a memory that she got to make while she was here in the U.S. for this one year. I think it’s something that she’ll always remember.”

Floreac’s painting will soon be displayed in the Owasso Chamber’s front entranceway, which will be easily visible for passersby to admire — a new addition that President Chelsea Feary is looking forward to seeing.

“Our job at the Chamber is to connect humans to other humans,” Feary said. “This painting represents that connection, and the encouragement of connecting humans breeds a better community.”

Floreac received a $500 check from the Owasso Chamber to award her creative efforts.

She plans to return to her European hometown and study architecture or design at a university in either Romania or Moldova’s capitol of Chișinău.