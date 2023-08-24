The Big Biscuit in Owasso hosted a special celebration this week.

The national all-American breakfast and lunch restaurant opened its new location in April, and held a ribbon cutting with the Owasso Chamber on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Owasso’s new dining concept — located in the building that formerly housed McAlister’s Deli on the southeast corner of 86th Street North and 129th East Avenue — is locally owned and operated by franchisee Steve Zahn.

“Definitely want to thank everybody for coming out,” owner Steve Zahn told Thursday’s attendees. “The support of the Chamber has been really good.”

“All the guests we’ve had in here have been amazing for a small town, so we’ve had a lot of success. We contribute that to our staff who’s done an amazing job.”

Owasso Chamber Chelsea Feary added: “Very excited to be at The Big Biscuit, new business and new Chamber member. It is delicious.”

Popular menu items include biscuits and gravy, pancakes, omelets, scram-bowls, 24-hour brined and hand-breaded chicken dishes, Black Angus burgers, salads, and a line of iced coffees.

The Big Biscuit has four other Oklahoma locations in Edmond, Broken Arrow and two in metropolitan Tulsa.

Owasso’s site, located at 8529 N. 129th E. Ave., is open daily 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

More information about The Big Biscuit can be found at bigbiscuit.com.