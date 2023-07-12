Downtown Owasso will soon kick off a new holiday event.

Several businesses are signed up to participate in the inaugural Redbud Christmas in July Block Party on Saturday, July 22.

The day will play host to several Christmas-themed events and activities, and will give businesses an opportunity to decorate their storefronts and provide special promotions for customers.

Megan Dodwell with Dowell Designs and Anna Richardson with 3 Kids & a Cake recently both opened their stores in Owasso’s developing Redbud District and wanted to bring a unique celebration to the area.

“This is really the heart of Owasso,” Dodwell said. “We’re just trying to let people know that we’re here and bring a sense of community to the Redbud District.”

Richardson added: “It’s important to host this for our community, for Owasso is general, and to bring more awareness to all of the new businesses … and to highlight our downtown that we’re trying to build up.”

Dodwell and Richardson partnered with Morgan Barham at Flourish Clothing Co. and Amanda Green at ASG Skinbar & Studio, to plan to event.

Seventeen participating businesses will hide an Elf on the Shelf for a scavenger hunt giveaway, in which customers will need to locate 10 to enter a $250 cash drawing. Summer Santa will also visit the shops and randomly hand out $25 gift cards. Customers can take a picture with the Grinch and tag the business where they found him for an extra entry into the cash giveaway.

The day will wrap up at Redbud Festival Park with food trucks, an inflatable, a face painter and balloon artist and a meet-and-greet with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, along with a free Christmas movie.

Participating businesses include: 3 Kids & a Cake, Art in Bloom, ASG Skinbar & Studio, Bluestem Mercantile, Dodwell Designs, Emersumnice Brewery, Evergreen Coffee Co., Fire N’ The Hole, Flourish Clothing Co., Gameday Sprit Shop, MAD Eats, Nutrishop, The Copper Kiln, This & That Candles and more, Urban Owasso, Wild Ivy and Wilder Brothers.

Participating sponsors include: Classic Chevrolet, Knightsbridge Shopping Center, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso Chamber of Commerce, SEVEN6MAIN and Vines Properties Inc.