The Owasso school board recently approved a measure to increase security across the district.

Policy 3.26, passed at the board’s June meeting, will allow administration to employ five new full-time armed officers to protect students and staff at area school sites.

“We just want to be proactive,” OPS Safety and Security Director Paul Croft said previously. “It’s just another avenue for them (the students) to report things, and to make sure that we’re being secure as possible in our buildings.”

The five armed officers would work in conjunction with the three school resource officers, or SROs, who are currently contracted through the Owasso Police Department.

OPS continues to maintain a viable partnership with local law enforcement, which has lent to an increased focus on improving communication, response times, action plans and more, particularly the rotation of the SROs across multiple sites.

The new recruits would regularly rotate between Owasso High School’s east and west campuses, as well as the Owasso 6th, 7th and 8th grade centers.

“As long as they’re visible and around … the response time (for emergencies) will help tremendously,” Croft said, “Also, we’re hoping that these armed officers can build relationships with these students.”

OPS is following in the footsteps of other area school districts that have hired armed campus security officers, including Union, Broken Arrow, Tahlequah, Mustang and Putnam City, according to Croft.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent with a preferred bachelor’s degree. They are also required to have a minimum of five years of law enforcement and/or armed security experience, and meet all standards as a Phase IV CLEET-licensed armed security guard.

Croft and his team are currently conducting interviews for the officer positions, which they hope to fill by Aug. 1. Interested candidates can apply at applitrack.com/owasso/onlineapp/