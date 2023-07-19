Local author Nathan Pettijohn is eyeing the upcoming release of his fourth book.

Pettijohn, a 2007 Owasso High School graduate, plans to publish his newest novel, “For What It’s Worth,” on Sept. 26.

The 253-page thriller/suspense novel is set in a Tulsa high school in 2006, where four best friends make a pact to carry out one prank per person per night on the last week of school to memorialize their time together.

From subtle psychological torture and glitter bombs to a stolen llama and a dead body in the trunk, what begins as harmless fun escalates into a matter of life and death, involving a slew of petty criminals, oil-money gangsters and the Japanese mob.

“The plot of this book is a little silly and irreverent,” Pettijohn told the Owasso Reporter, “but there are some elements of heart and nostalgia in it, I think.

“It was fun to write this book and make Tulsa part of the story, from scenes at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to an ode to Ron’s Burgers. The setting features a lot of stormy weather and references to local spots like Coney I-Lander and the Big Blue Whale.”

Pettijohn penned the bulk of his latest novel while traveling in Ecuador and Peru after hitting the road with his dog, Raphael, or “Hafa,” in September 2021 to live abroad and write books. He has since driven over 25,000 miles and rented Airbnbs in 14 countries.

“It’s been a while since I was back home in Oklahoma, so I guess part of the experience of writing this was to remember all the things I loved about growing up there,” he said.

“It allowed me to think more deeply about that place in time, from the music we listened to, to the sort of flip phones we had before smartphones took over.”

“For What It’s Worth” follows Pettijohn’s three previous works: “Zen and the Art of Admin Tasks” in June 2018, “Travels with Hafa: In Search of Ourselves” in August 2020 and “Public Opinion” in July 2022.

Readers can preorder “For What It’s Worth” on Amazon. The novel will be available in all formats starting on Sept. 29.

When asked about his thoughts on the new release, Pettijohn replied: “I’m excited to see what people think and hope I did justice to the city (Tulsa).”

Pettijohn is also a contributing writer for Forbes on topics relating to what business leaders need to know about innovations in media and technology. In 2011, he founded Cordurouy, a digital strategy agency, where he serves as CEO. He currently resides in Argentina with Hafa.