Owasso Athletics has instituted a clear bag policy for all upcoming sporting events.

The district’s decision to increase its safety measures comes after recent incidents at schools across Oklahoma.

“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we keep our students and community safe,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Approved bags include: clear totes, small clutch bags and plastic freezer bags.

Prohibited bags include: purses, backpacks, clear backpacks, tinted plastic totes, printed patterned plastic bags, oversized tote bags, mesh bags, camera bags, binocular cases and fanny packs.

All carried items are subject to search. All prohibited items must be returned to the owner’s vehicle or discarded.