Owasso Public Schools recently announced how it will allocate dollars from the state’s new $625 million funding agreement for public education.

The package, advanced in May, funnels $500 million into the education formula and $125 million for Redbud grants. Of the formula, $286 million will go to support teacher pay raises, ranging from $3,000 to $6,000 based on the educator’s experience.

School districts will be able to choose how they use those remaining formula dollars.

OPS, for example, will receive approximately $7.4 million through the initiative to benefit teachers, staff and administration.

“That’s above and beyond our regular appropriations, so it really is going to be impactful for us and our district,” OPS Superintendent Margaret Coates said.

OPS will funnel about $3.5 million for teacher raises and roughly $23,000 for extra-duty stipends. It will also include an allotment for six-week maternity leaves and teacher retirements.

Additionally, approximately $1.4 million will go toward funding 34 new positions, including 10 certified teachers and extra support staff.

“We are just really pleased with that negotiation package we were able to put together for our employees this year,” Coates said.

The plan came after months of negotiations among House and Senate leaders and Gov. Kevin Stitt.

“This is a historic education package for our state that is going to raise the overall investment in the state’s education over the last five years that will exceed the previous 25 years in our state’s education investment,” House Speaker Charles McCall said previously.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat added: “This is a big day.”

Barbara Hoberock with the Tulsa World contributed to this story.