On Saturday, May 20, I was blessed by a group of OSNI-Owasso Cares folks who spent two hours working, trimming, raking and hauling off yard waste from my yard.

They were volunteers who were kind, friendly and hardworking. I was surprised to see whole families working together.

I cannot express how grateful I am to all of them. Many thanks also to the Owasso personnel who spent their Saturday morning driving the vehicles and picking up the trash.

I am proud of my yard.