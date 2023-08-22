Owasso High School is seeing an increased police presence this week, but for good reason.

Around 20 Oklahoma Highway patrol officers are using the school’s wrestling facility to step up their self-defense strategies through jiu-jitsu training.

The law enforcement group is devoting three days, Monday through Wednesday, to participate in Gracie Survival Tactics, or GST, a national martial arts program that helps officers verbally and physically de-escalate incidents involving combative subjects.

“This type of training is going to allow us to face those difficult situations with a clear and concise mind,” OHP Lt. Mark Southall said. “Having that jiu-jitsu background in your tool belt, knowing that you can handle yourself on the ground, makes you make good, sound decisions.”

Officers training at Owasso High School are engaging in different survival and escape strategies, weapon retention methods and arrest and control procedures that will serve to benefit them in the field.

Likewise, these actions will help them better neutralize a threat, retain control of their weapons and achieve a position of advantage so they can utilize appropriate force, according to Southall.

“This is definitely something that we believe can save lives,” he said. “With these tactics and techniques, when applied correctly, it results in the least amount of force, the least amount of injury to the suspect and to the trooper, so that’s our ultimate goal.”

OPS Director of Communications Jordan Korphage said the district was pleased to host the officers during the inaugural training through the GST program.

“We are always happy to support the law enforcement officers who do so much to protect our community and state,” Korphage said. “The district is delighted to provide space for this professional development, and we’re just grateful for the partnership between our local law enforcement and schools.”

OHP is endeavoring to train all of its troopers — which currently stands at around 750 badges — under the GST initiative by the end of the year.

More information can be found at gracieuniversity.com.