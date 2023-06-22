Thousands across Tulsa County who have been impacted by Saturday’s devastating storm are receiving needed help thanks to the efforts of Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief.

Dozens of volunteers with the nonprofit organization have traveled from across the state to operate their headquarters from a mobile relief station and kitchen at First Baptist Owasso off of 96th Street and 129th East Avenue.

“It’s a central location where we can get out to where we need to get to,” OBDR Incident Coordinator Ken Taylor said. “We get to help a lot of folks out there.”

Saturday’s storms brought up to 100 mph winds to the Tulsa area, including an EF-1 tornado to Oologah, causing many areas of the region to lose power and endure damage to housing and infrastructure.

OBDR is deploying chainsaw crews to help residents cut and discard downed tree limbs that the City of Owasso is gathering at its collection site at East 5th Avenue and South Main Street. So far, the city has shipped off about 50 tons (600 trailers) of debris since Monday.

The organization is also cooking around 3,200 hot meals (lunch and dinner) per day on site, and is partnering with the American Red Cross to distribute them to those still without power or in need of food throughout Green Country.

OBDR Feeding Unit Coordinator Kit Williamson said he expects to distribute approximately 14,000 meals by the weekend into Monday, when he anticipates the demand for food to decrease as residents start to see their power restored.

“It’s fulfilling. You’re getting to be a part of something bigger than yourself,” Williamson said. “It’s an opportunity to meet people’s physical needs so that then their spiritual needs can be met.”

The OBDR volunteers, some stemming from Kentucky and Missouri, are being housed at the church while they bring relief to others in the aftermath of the storm.

First Baptist Owasso Senior Pastor Chris Wall said he’s grateful to see the scale of the initiative carried out by his fellow congregants.

“We join our funds together to do things like disaster relief,” Wall said. “It’s just a way to really bless people in a time of need. It’s just a really cool thing that we’re getting to do and be a part of.”

The City of Owasso’s limb discard site is open through June 24 with operating hours of 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Owasso Public Works is also providing free curbside service for tree limb debris through June 30, as long as the brush is tied in bundles not to exceed four feet in length and two feet in diameter.

Additionally, the City of Collinsville is picking up storm debris, cut into 24-inch lengths, through June 28, for no charge to residents living within city limits.

Collinsville First Baptist Church is organizing volunteers to help those who are unable to cut and stack debris. Those seeking assistance can contact the church at 918-371-2526.

All other questions concerning storm debris collection should be directed to the City of Owasso at 918-272-4959 or the City of Collinsville at 918-371-1010 (option No. 2).

