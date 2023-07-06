Owasso will soon be home to a new early childhood education center.

The Learning Experience, a curriculum-focused preschool, recently broke ground on a new facility on the corner of 116th Street North and 129th East Avenue.

The national franchise, based out of Deerfield Beach, Florida, offers programs for children between 6 weeks and 6 years of age that utilize technology, classroom tools, parent mobile applications and more.

Its purpose-built centers, for example, feature a Make Believe Boulevard, a miniature U.S. Main Street designed to develop and expand socio-dramatic play among children, along with a L.E.A.P. Interactive board to engage them in hands-on learning activities.

Additionally, TLE’s interactive curriculum features 16 cartoon characters that represent different subjects — from math and phonics, to physical fitness and philanthropy, to music and performing arts — to guide kids through their preschool journey.

“We’re not bringing another day care, preschool, early education option to the community,” Geena El-Haj, a spokesperson for TLE, told the Owasso Reporter. “We are bringing something that is unique and different for children and families in Owasso.

“Part of our approach is creating what we call ‘a fun and joyful environment’ where the children are happy to learn, play and grow. We believe part of development is about things like kindness, philanthropy, just being a good person and having an impact on your community.”

Owasso’s new TLE center, scheduled to open in spring 2024, will employ around 30 staff members and certified teachers to serve up to 170 local children.

The facility, located at 11637 N. 129th E. Ave., will join the franchise’s 350 locations across the U.S. and U.K. It will also serve as fifth TLE site in Oklahoma, with others located in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma City, Edmond and Norman.

“We continue to see the demand and need (of child care) for parents in the Tulsa area,” El-Haj said. “The expansion of the brand in Owasso has been part of our strategic growth plan.”

More information can be found at thelearningexperience.com.