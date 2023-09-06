Friday night will feature marquee matchups for the Owasso, Collinsville and Rejoice Christian football teams.

Owasso will host Broken Arrow in the fifth annual Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl driven by Jim Glover Auto Family at 7:30 p.m.

Not counting the preseason, it will be the fourth meeting between the teams since Rams coach Bill Blankenship’s son, Josh, became Broken Arrow’s head coach in 2021. Last year’s Patriot Bowl was a thriller, with Owasso prevailing 27-26 as the Rams stopped a 2-point conversion with 31 seconds left.

Collinsville will host Skiatook in the Highway 20 rivalry at 7 p.m. Last year, Collinsville defeated Skiatook 63-20. This will be the 101st meeting in the series that dates back to 1921.

Rejoice Christian will travel to Beggs in a showdown at 7 p.m. between teams that split two matchups last year. Rejoice won 70-16 in the regular-season, but Beggs avenged that with a 48-28 upset in a Class 2A playoff opener.