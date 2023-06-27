Owasso homeowner Mark Green is passionate about maintaining a plush landscape.

Green’s property, located in the Silver Creek neighborhood, was recently named Owasso Garden Club’s Yard of the Month for June.

His home, where he has lived with his wife, Debbie, for the last 20 years, caught the attention of club members, who name a monthly winner of the prestigious title between May and October every year.

“It’s gorgeous; it’s just so neat; I didn’t see a weed,” club member Dorothy Dahlin said of Green’s yard. “I felt like it was in another land; you could just sit there and relax.”

Green has planted a wide range of shrubbery and flowers, including bubblegum petunias, annuals and perennials, purple queens, daylilies, Joseph’s coats, asparagus ferns, barbinas and burning bushes, to name a few.

Various elements of his landscape, including a fish pond in his backyard, are also connected by serpentine walkways that wind around the property.

“I want to hear water; I want to see color; I want peace and beauty and balance,” Green said of his hard work that has also resulted in the addition of a deck, pergola, screened-in hot tub and more.

“For me, planting my yard, working in the yard, it’s kind of a happy place for me; It’s very relaxing to me,” he said. “And then I obviously enjoy people seeing my yard; I enjoy people coming through the yard.”