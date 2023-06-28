Mark Allen is putting the finishing touches on his new car dealership, serving the Tulsa metro area.

“It’s going to be a beautiful store,” said Allen, owner of Mark Allen Buick GMC. “The place is absolutely awesome. I’m pumped up, ready to go.”

Allen is relocating his current facility off of State Highway 66 in Tulsa to a 40-acre plat off of U.S. 169 and 146th Street in Collinsville. He also owns Mark Allen Chevrolet off of Highway 75 in Glenpool, which will continue to remain in operation.

Thompson Construction out of Tulsa broke ground on the new 60,000-square-foot facility in October 2021, and is nearing a tentative completion date of July 13, Allen said.

The expansion north will allow his team to serve more communities outside of south Tulsa where Allen has operated Buick GMC since May 2017.

“I like Collinsville,” he said. “I think that market out there is untapped and needs a good dealer. That area is just full of little towns and lots of people that need good service.”

The dealership will feature around 200 new and 150-175 pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVS, including the Buick Enclave, Envision and Encore, and the GMC Acadia, Sierra, Terrain and Yukon.

It will also house about 20 salespeople, along with several finance, service and parts experts — a move that will bring employment opportunities to area residents, according to Collinsville City Planner Jessi Stringer.

“Not only will this new facility produce many jobs for locals, but it will also serve as an anchor for future commercial development along Highway 169,” Stringer said.

“The City has eagerly awaited growth along this corridor. Mr. Allen’s development will spearhead the economic development goals the community anticipated and described in the Collinsville 2030 Comprehensive Plan.”

When asked about seeing the project come to fruition, Allen replied, “We’re just looking forward to getting out there, getting to know the people.”

More information about Allen’s franchises can be found at markallen-buick-gmc.com and markallenchevytulsa.com.