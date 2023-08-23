Owasso Public Schools has added, reassigned or transferred dozens of staff across the district going into the 2023-24 year. Here is a list of those individuals that Owasso Reporter has confirmed:
Ator (10):
Adri Blevins, 2nd grade teacher
Amyti Slead, paraprofessional, reading lab
Brooke Oliver, music teacher
Jessica Ramsey, library media specialist
Kailey Boudreau, paraprofessional, math lab
Katie Gomez, instructional /building assistant
Laura Hayes, enrichment teacher
Paige Fleske, 5th grade science teacher
Reilly Nichols, 3rd grade team
Savannah Pruitt, 4th grade teacher
Bailey (3):
Brigette Smithey, 2nd grade
Kendyl Brewer, 2nd grade
Rhonda Hall, 5th grade math
Barnes (6):
Amber Richardson, English language development
Dylan Tadrus, 5th grade math
John McLoughlin, behavioral paraprofessional
Lona Shew, physical education teacher
Stephanie Harris, 5th grade social studies
Tracye Crowder, administrative assistant attendance secretary
Hodson (3):
Amy Yowell, 5th grade ELA teacher
Errin Tucker, physical education teacher
Kimberly Pugh, K-2nd moderate special education teacher
Northeast (2):
Mrs. Adams, 5th grade team
Mrs. Sauer, 1st grade team
Ram Academy (2):
Karen Frazier, paraprofessional
Nathalie Carman, English teacher
Smith (6):
Alison Thacker
Casey Rice
Catherine Christel
Megan Bosh
Morgan Nelson
Stephanie Rainwater
Stone Canyon (4):
Alison Grubs, paraprofessional
Alyssa McGuire, paraprofessional
Courtney Crouch, paraprofessional
Rhonna Hendrickson, paraprofessional
6th Grade Center (6):
Amanda Duncan
Diana Cook
Hannah Graf
Jonathan Washington
Nicole Styers
Traci Smith
7th Grade Center (13):
Abraham Khalil
Alex Aleide
Amanda Duncan
Ashley Bracaglia
Deana Peterman
Jacob Good
Jamie Fleming
Kyle Sprague
Kylene Fox
Macey Fender
Stephanie Forister
Veronica Hernandez
Virginia Hickenbottom
8th Grade Center (3):
Mr. Austin
Mrs. Chavez
Mr. Scott, coach
Owasso High School (21):
Aaron McMath
Aimee Martin
Alexandria Meacham
Chloe Henderson
Daniel Chamberlain
David Bolding
Gabrielle Berry
Hannah Fieseler
James Cox
JohnMichael Thompson
Joseph David
Kendal Eschbach
Mitzi Booth
Robert Collier
Seretha Pavey
Seth Burgess
Sherry Hart
Tara Hall
Tina Mol
Virginia Davis
William Chambers