Jennifer Morgans was named the City of Owasso’s most recent Employee of the Quarter.

Morgans, who serves as the administrative assistant for the Facility and Fleet Maintenance Division, was recognized at Owasso City Council on Tuesday, July 18.

She received a plaque from Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr in front of her friends and family during this week’s meeting.

“On a daily basis, Jennifer exhibits the character traits of orderliness, compassion, diligence, thoroughness and respect,” Lehr said. “Jennifer’s focus on quality, teamwork and customer service makes a difference in the way her coworkers and internal customers can accomplish their work.”

Morgans, hired in July 2021, routinely monitors department financials and addresses inquiries regarding expenditures, proposals and purchasing practices. Likewise, her oversight provides critical checks and balances, which reduce the potential for accounting errors, Lehr said.

“Jennifer is diligent in managing department resources responsibly and achieving the best value for dollars spent,” he said. “Jennifer has shown flexibility and initiative in her willingness to expand her responsibilities in the areas of technology, social media, event planning, budgeting and project management.”

Morgans’ supervisor Chris Roberts added: “Jennifer is the backbone of our operation, helping us to function at our highest capacity. We’re so proud of her accomplishments and appreciate her considerable contributions to the City.”

Morgans was joined by her husband, Brian, along with their daughter, Jillian, and son, Landon, at Tuesday’s session.

“I would just like to say thank you to everyone, and I appreciate it,” Morgans told attendees and councilmembers.

Every year, the City recognizes four of its staff members as top employees. In December, one of these individuals, including Morgans, will be named the Employee of the Year and presented with the prestigious Eagle Award.