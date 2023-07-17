For Owasson Tim Torbett, playing cornhole is a way to connect with others.

“It’s a fun sport, something to get out of the house,” Torbett said, “a lot of nice people.”

One of his fellow teammates, Donna Best, added: “It’s a good comradery.”

Torbett and Best are among a group of local senior citizens who convene at the Owasso Community Center every week to hone their beanbag-throwing skills and make new friends.

The facility began hosting cornhole classes in March, and has since brought in close to 20 players who are passionate about the sport — an initiative that Jean Patterson was happy to see come to fruition.

“This gives people purpose,” said Patterson, senior adult program coordinator for the center. “I am excited about it because it’s bringing people together.”

Players like Torbett and Best meet every Tuesday and Thursday to play on three sets of regulation cornhole boards, two of which were recently donated to the center by local residents.

They are gearing up to compete at the Oklahoma Senior Games at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa on Oct. 14.

“We’re building a team,” Best said. “We’re getting ready for fun, to be in the competition.”

Patterson added: “We’ve got some committed players. Some of these people are really, really good.”

Another group of Owasso seniors participate in line dancing classes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and also plan to compete at the Oklahoma Senior Games at the Elks Lodge in Tulsa on Sept. 23.

Cornhole and line dancing are among 28 senior sports featured as part of this year’s statewide tournament, held at different locations Sept. 2-Nov. 11.

More information can be found at okseniorgames.com.