“My experience in prison has taught me a lot,” Jayme Reed said.

Reed, a Collinsville native, recently graduated from the Regimented Treatment Program at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft, and is moving forward on the road to recovery.

“It’s been hard, but I would say it saved my life because before prison I had no desire to change,” she said.

Reed was among more than three dozen women who completed the 12-month intensive military-style substance abuse treatment program that uses a highly structured environment and therapeutic community to change behavior.

Her time spent in the RTP initiative has allowed her to focus on victim impacts and social networking as well as her continued sobriety while incarcerated.

“I learned how important it is to follow the rules,” Reed said. “The rules … may seem big to some of the ladies who are not interested in making life changes, but small to the ladies who have the desire to change.”

Reed, who recently received her OSHA license from Oklahoma CareerTech, has been employed at Customized Distribution Services, a warehouse in Muskogee, as part of a work-release program for the past four months.

She was promoted to a forklift operator after only two months, and is possibly being considered for another promotion to floor supervisor in the future.

“I started as a line worker with no work ethic, and now it’s not an option for me to miss work or quit,” she said. “Getting up going to work every day is the best feeling in the world.”

Eddie Warrior Correctional Center is a minimum security prison that houses up to 941 female offenders. In addition to participating in the RTP initiative, inmates can also receive adult basic education, GED courses, college classes and vocational training.

Reed plans to move back to Collinsville once she is discharged in January 2024.