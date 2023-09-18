Employees at the Baptist Children’s Home in Owasso are spending the month of September reflecting on the organization’s longstanding history.

Their shared nostalgia comes as the faith-based nonprofit celebrates 50 years of serving the Owasso community and surrounding Tulsa region.

“It is a big milestone,” said Melissa Litke, campus director. “For us, it’s half a century of knowing that God has provided a place for people to find hope and restoration.”

Baptist Children’s Home in Owasso was opened in 1973 as a branch of Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children in Oklahoma City, and offers private residential childcare for local families in need.

The facility, located off of 76th Street and 129th East Avenue, consults about 25-40 families per year and takes in children ages 6-17 with disciplinary problems, abandonment issues or unsafe/unsustainable living conditions.

Additionally, the site provides single mothers ages 18 and older with needed support and resources, and offers assistance with foster care, unplanned pregnancies and more.

“We serve families in crisis,” Litke said, “giving them a safe home, a place to get their life kind of back together and become productive citizens.”

To celebrate five decades in operation, Litke and her team hosted a block party at their Owasso headquarters, which convened past residents and parents, employees and administrators, donors and board trustees and more — all of whom got to “relive their good memories that they had there,” Litke said.

What’s more, many of the attendees penned their signatures to an aerial photo of the Owasso campus, which the staff framed and put on display as a memento for guests at the facility to observe.

“We had a great time of celebrating God’s faithfulness,” Litke said. “In essence, for our staff, we were throwing a birthday party for God and all of the work that He has done in restoring brokenness in people.”

Litke said her team plans to continue expanding their single-mothers program and working with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and other foster and adoptive families to help children in need.

For more information about Baptist Children’s Home in Owasso and its parent organization Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children, visit obhc.org.