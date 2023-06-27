Hawaiian Bros Island Grill made its official debut in Owasso this week.

The national restaurant chain, serving island-inspired plate lunches, sides and salads, held its grand opening on Monday off of 96th Street and Garnett Road.

Hawaiian Bros’ dishes comes with white rice, macaroni salad and a choice of grilled chicken (savory, marinated teriyaki and sweet and spicy) or slow roasted kalua pork.

Other items include a Pacific island salad, seasoned vegetables, pineapple and musubi, a combo of rice and seared spam glazed in teriyaki sauce and wrapped in dried seaweed. Dessert includes a tropical soft serve ice cream.

Several customers, including Britany Brower-Sunday, have already visited Owasso’s newest restaurant, which includes both dine-in and drive-thru options.

“We give Hawaiian Bros Island Grill in owasso two thumbs!!” Brower-Sunday said in a Facebook post. “We got spoiled with authentic Hawaiian food while in Hawaii in December but this is a good option!”

Owasso’s site is the second Hawaiian Bros location to open in Oklahoma, with the first located in Yukon. Several others are also located in Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, New York and Texas.

Hawaiian Bros, located at 11602 E. 96th St. N., is open 11 a.m.-12 a.m., Monday-Sunday. More information can be found at hawaiianbros.com.