Francois Moua from Owasso was named to the spring 2023 dean's list for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College.

Moua is a junior at the Fulton, Missouri-based school.

The dean's list recognizes Westminster students who have shown high academic performance during the past semester. To be included, a student must achieve a 3.60 semester GPA with at least 12 hours completed that semester.

The list of 220 students includes 44 freshmen, 58 sophomores, 65 juniors and 53 seniors.