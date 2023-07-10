The Oklahoma Highway Patrol recently announced that 19 cadets have graduated from its 71st Academy.

Trooper Luke Hall, a former Collinsville police officer, was among the latest group of graduates to earn their badges from the statewide law enforcement organization.

The 71st Academy was OHP’s second “lateral” academy, meaning all cadets were already full-time, certified law enforcement officers with at least two years of experience. The 19 graduates come from different backgrounds in law enforcement, including police and sheriff’s departments.

“We are proud of these cadets and all they have accomplished during the 13 weeks of the 71st Academy,” OHP Chief Colonel Pat Mays said in a news release. “All of these cadets will bring prior law enforcement experience, along with everything they learned in the academy, to their various assignments across the state.”

Before his four-year tenure at Collinsville Police Department, Hall served at the Tulsa county jail for three years and then as a deputy in Union County New Mexico for two years.

While at Collinsville PD, Hall was awarded Officer of the Year in both 2019 and 2021, and has received four Buckledown awards for occupant protection and traffic safety enforcement. He also served as a field training officer while on the force in Collinsville.

All the cadets underwent 13 weeks of intense training that included traffic and criminal law, arrest procedures, accident reconstruction, first aid and Spanish. They also received training in use of force, communication skills and de-escalation tactics, firearms, driving, criminal interdiction and physical fitness.

“I am incredibly grateful to be a member of the OHP family,” Hall told the Owasso Reporter, “and look forward to a long career with the patrol and the many opportunities available to further my skills as a trooper to better serve Oklahoma.”

Graduating cadets next enter the field training phase. They will ride with another trooper for 13 weeks before working the roads on their own. The 19 cadets are assigned to troops all across the state.

The graduation ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 30, at the Midwest City High School Performing Arts Center in Midwest City. Frank Keating, former governor of Oklahoma, will deliver the keynote address. The ceremony will be live streamed on the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Facebook page for anyone interested in watching.

Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story.