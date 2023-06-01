Gabriel Washburn spent Thursday afternoon hitting the slopes at Skiatook’s new skate park.

“It’s fun,” the 13-year-old Skiatook resident said. “I like the simplicity of it. There’s the good obstacles, and I like that it’s close to my house.”

Washburn was accompanied by his friend, Bryson Thompson, 15, who added: “It’s a nice skate park. It’s pretty big for Skiatook.”

The two teenagers have been collectively skating for about six years, and we’re eager to put their skills to the test on the new equipment, located at Exchange Bank Park off of South Osage and West Oak streets.

The skate park, which features several rails and ramps, replaces four tennis courts that will now be relocated to Skiatook Central Park off of Oklahoma 20.

The City of Skiatook partnered with the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce to cut a ribbon on the property during a grand opening ceremony on Thursday.

“The kids in Skiatook have been asking for a long time for a skate park, and I’m just finally happy that we can give that to them,” Skiatook Mayor Robin Edens said. “It’s someplace that they (skaters) can go that’s going to be safe, and they love it already.”

Skiatook City Manager Brad White added: “We’re so proud today to be able to have this ribbon cutting officially open this. We appreciate the generous donation from the individual that was able to make this happen; very grateful.”

That individual is Joyce Jech, a longtime Skiatook resident, who donated about $100,000 to help bring the skate park to life.

“We want it for the kids and community,” Jech said. “The community has done wonders and has given me lots of enjoyment, and I just wanted to give back.”

Skiatook joins other surrounding communities, including Owasso, in adding a skate park to expand recreational opportunities for local residents.

Hours of operation for the skate park are 8 a.m. until dark unless otherwise posted.