The second Folds of Honor Collegiate will be held at the American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Michigan, Sept. 3-6.

The three-day event — in partnership with Michigan State University, Florida State University, the Golf Coaches Association of America and HSN Sports Group — will play host to a 54-hole individual stroke play involving 18 men’s collegiate teams.

It will feature a College-Am on Sept. 3, followed that evening with a welcome party, highlighted by an appearance by golf icon and American Dunes designer Jack Nicklaus, live entertainment and a long-drive contest involving all 18 schools. The Collegiate’s competition will be played Sept. 4-6, with all three rounds televised live on Golf Channel, 4-7 p.m. EDT.

Owasso’s Folds of Honor founder Lt. Col. Dan Rooney partnered with Nicklaus, a longtime friend, to bring a seasoned vision to life on the links by transforming Grand Haven Golf Club, located off the eastern shores of Lake Michigan, into the historic landmark of the American Dunes Golf Club.

The two dignitaries convened on the 20-year-old course during its grand opening celebration last May to commemorate its restoration. The property — purchased by John Rooney, Dan’s father, in 1965 — serves as the birthplace of Folds of Honor, and now comes full circle as a respite for veterans and active service members in the region.

“Every day at American Dunes we meet sacrifice with hope. The Collegiate is adding to that legacy,” Rooney said in a news release.

“These young men … will walk in the bronzed boots prints of service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice, read the plaques at every hole about true American heroes and witness the massive American flag waving between hole Nos. 9 and 10. When everything stops at 1300 hours (1 p.m.) and taps is played, they’ll understand why this place and event are so reverent.”

Nicklaus, in a previous exclusive interview with the Owasso Reporter, added, “When you got a guy like Dan Rooney that’s as passionate as he is about what he does, you can’t help but be enthusiastic and want to be part of it.

“For me to be involved and be a small part of Folds of Honor and honor our fallen soldiers and their families is a privilege … I’m just delighted that Dan asked me.”

Each team during the event will carry an honor bag tag, representing the Folds of Honor recipients at each of their schools. Folds will award over 9,000 scholarships this fall and has awarded over 1,500 scholarships at the schools playing in this year’s Collegiate.

More information about the American Dunes can be found at americandunesgolfclub.com.

Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story.