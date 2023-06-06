First Bank of Owasso was named among the best-performing community banks in the United States, according to a new report by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

S&P’s 2022 rankings, released this spring, placed First Bank in the top 100 banks selected out of more than 4,000 sites with under $3 billion in assets.

“S&P is one of the worldwide leaders in data analytics,” First Bank Chairman and CEO Dee Sokolosky said. “To have their models reflect we are consistently a top-performing bank is a great honor and speaks so well of our staff and clients.”

Sokolosky, who has served at the helm of First Bank since 1998, has led the company to be named in S&P’s “Top 100” report six times.

S&P launched the rankings in 2011 to assess the performance of community banks and credit unions. The division ranks institutions based on returns, growth and efficiency, but places a premium on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets.

First Bank has received several accolades over the years, including most recently being named Owasso Rotary’s Business of the Month in July 2022.

Many staff members have also earned prestigious accolades, including completing both Oklahoma Bankers Association’s Operations School and Commercial Lending School in Oklahoma City.

For more information about First Bank of Owasso, call 918-272-5301 or visit firstbank.net.