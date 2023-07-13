Carrie Beth and Ash Winfield are pulling out all the stops when it comes to serving their community.

The couple, who own Farm Hippie in Collinsville, recently relocated their store to an expanded space a few blocks down from its original location in the city’s historic downtown.

The Winfields opened the local farmer’s market and mercantile at 1117 W. Main St. in August 2019 as a one-stop shop featuring a range of items, including fresh meat and produce, coffee and snacks, crafts and collectibles and more.

They reopened at their new location at 1008 W. Main St. on July 8 to accommodate the ongoing growth they have seen over the last couple of years.

“We were capped out where we were with our vendors. People were coming in on the daily looking for a spot and we were just filled up,” Carrie Beth said. “We just wanted to give more availability to more people.”

Ash added: “There’s so much untapped talent, and space constraints shouldn’t be a limit on bringing that talent to the community … that’s why we want to be here, so moving to the new location is just a great expansion and a continuation of that.”

The new site, which previously housed Crème De La Crème, provides the Winfields with about 1,500 additional square feet of room to showcase their vendors, which have increased in number from around 160 to 180 thanks to the upgraded space.

Those featured this month, for example, include Jake’s Jam, Heirloom Acres, Okie Doggie Gourmet Treats and Wellness, Lassalle’s French Market & Farm, Ide’s Gary Ave Gold Honey, Kickstand Cantina Salsa, Bigheart Soap Company and Southern Spiced Snack Company, to name a few.

When asked what he’s excited about, Ash replied: “Just the feel of the new location is so great to see the reactions when both vendors and customers come through the door; it’s a lot of fun. Come be local with us.”

Carrie Beth added: “We get to open up this garage door, we get to have the classic open-air feel, so … just things like that to give a more traditional farmer’s market feel.”

The Winfields also own and operate Bee Farmee, a local beehive farm that produces eco-friendly beeswax and honey-based skincare products. Additionally, they manage a 5-acre hobby farm in Collinsville, where they tend to a variety of livestock.

Farm Hippie is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on Saturday. More information can be found at farmhippiefarmersmarket.com.