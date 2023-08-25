For Owasso teenagers Harry Henslick and Naomi Williams, venturing outside their hometown of Owasso to help others come naturally.

Henslick, 18, and Williams, 17, traveled to Panama City Beach, Florida, at the end of July to participate in an outreach program that involved marking down the price of gas for residents in that area.

They were among around 100 people from Friendship Baptist Church’s youth group who took the 900-mile journey to the Sunshine State to be a blessing to those in need of fuel.

“The gas buydown is a great way to serve the community practically while also getting a chance to pour into people spiritually,” Henslick said. “We value the opportunity that arises when someone pulls up and we recognize that the Lord places them there for a specific reason.”

Williams added: “I think it’s so cool seeing how quickly God can work. To me, it’s super impactful being able to show Christ-like love in such a simple way and only ever seeing positive reactions. I mean, who doesn’t love cheap gas?”

The Owasso team was part of Beach Week Christian Camp, which gathered several church youth groups from across the country to pump gas, clean windshields and pray with customers at the Mobile Express Lane gas station in Panama City Beach.

Dozens of residents pulled through the lot to take advantage of the 50-cent markdown during the daylong event.

“It’s really cool to see just our youth group come together, serve the community, just the comradery that it builds and just the spirit of serving and unity,” Michael Nall, high school student pastor at Friendship Baptist Church, said.

“It’s kind of cultivating a culture where they love to go out and do these kinds of things, and it’s turning to where they don’t just do that whenever it’s organized by the church, but they seek out opportunities to serve others in the everyday situations of life.”