To say Owasso animal chiropractor Heath Hermes is passionate about his job would be an understatement.

“Whenever I can help an animal and I see them get better or I see the owner’s response … that fills me up,” Hermes said. “It just makes me so happy to see animals improve.”

Hermes owns Elevation Animal Chiropractic alongside his wife, Rachel, and recently opened a new storefront at Smith Farm Marketplace off of 96th Street.

His devotion to improving the well-being of his patients — local pets and livestock — comes after years of serving as a general practice veterinarian and providing remote animal chiropractic care throughout the Tulsa area.

“I loved chiropractic so much and I saw what it could do, which was amazing,” Hermes said, “that we felt like we were supposed to go full-time.”

His new location, consisting of two adjustment rooms and a lobby, gives Owasso puppy parents like Kristen Johnson access to a local clinic to help keep her canine in good health and high spirits.

“(Heath’s) countenance with (our) dog is just a very good match,” said Johnson, who regularly brings in her 1-year-old English sheep dog, Wallace, to get adjusted.

“It’s an easy appointment to have; it’s enjoyable. It’s just a good fit, not only for our dog, but all of our family.”

Hermes provides routine adjustments and supplemental care to help with a number of chronic and acute conditions such as arthritis, ear infections, mobility and performance, lick granulomas, spinal trauma, urinary incontinence and more.

“We can help almost any issue and help almost any animal with chiropractic,” Hermes said. “What we’re really trying to do and change and optimize is the nervous system.”

In addition to providing in-office care, he also offers on-site house, farm and equine consultations per appointment.

When asked what it means to open the new clinic, Hermes replied: “Seeing more people from our town and helping our specific community, I’m actually really excited about that.”

Rachel, who oversees reception and marketing, added: “I’m excited to get to meet all the people Heath has spent the last four years building relationships with, because not only does he care for the pets, but he takes time to care for their owners.”

More information about Elevation Animal Chiropractic, located at 12150 E. 96th St. N., Ste.107, can be found by calling 918-779-8562 or visiting elevationanimalchiropractic.com.