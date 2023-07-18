Traffic along one of Owasso’s busiest corridors will soon take a detour into a new Dunkin’.

The national coffee and doughnut chain announced it will officially open its new location off of 96th Street North and Garnett Road on Saturday, July 22.

Dunkin’ broke ground about nine months ago, and joins neighboring chains like Andy’s Frozen Custard and Hawaiian Bros Island Grill as part of Smith Farm Marketplace’s westward expansion along the high-traffic intersection.

“We’re really excited at the growth that we’re having and being in the Tulsa market,” Angie Trawick, director of company operations for Dunkin’, told the Owasso Reporter. “Owasso was the logical next step.”

Dunkin’ serves a variety of beverages including coffee, espresso, tea, latte and hot cholate as well as several frozen drinks. Its food items also include a wide range of breakfast sandwiches, bagels, muffins, wraps and doughnuts.

Owasso’s new site will provide jobs to about 20 new staff members who will serve both dine-in and drive-thru customers.

“The employees that we’ve been able to get from the community are great,” Trawick said. “It just seems like a great community to be a part of.”

Dunkin’ during its grand opening on July 22 will give away: free coffee for a year for the first 100 guests in line after 8 a.m..; a $10 QuikTrip gift card for the first 100 guests in line after 10 a.m.; and VIP swag bags for the first 50 guests in line after 12 p.m.

Owasso’s site serves as Dunkin’s sixth location in the Tulsa area and the 36th location for Lagunita Franchise Operations, based out of Montgomery, Alabama.

More information can be found at dunkindonuts.com.