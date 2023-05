Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The University of Oklahoma announced the students named to its spring 2023 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

A total of 8,644 students were named to the spring 2023 honor roll. Of these students, 3,833 were named to the president’s list for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.

In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter graded hours with a GPA of 4.0 were named to the president’s honor roll. Students on the Norman campus with a GPA of 3.5 or higher were included in the dean’s honor roll.

Owasso

President’s list: Ana Trevino De Leija, Astrid Jacquart, Blaise Namavar, Cade Birdsong, Chase Capron, Chloe Stocksen, Dylan Walker, Emily Cobb, Halena Walker, Ilana Rozzell, Isaac Worley, Joie Griffith, Kelly Hardy, Lauren St. John, Logan Taylor, Macey Kirkpatrick , Maddisen Foster, Madison Colclazier, Madison Rhodes, Maria Brunner, Marley Hutchins, McKailey Holt, Mikaela Ramirez, Peyton Nealis, Ryan Rodriguez, Sara Reedy, Ty Rumley

Dean’s list: Adam Shull, Ameer Al Qadi, Anallely Kistler, Andrew Ashford, Benjamin Sanders, Burnnie Moore, Cameron Harizal, Carson Keesling, Carter Davis, Christian Ray, Christina Hunt, Christopher Johnson, Claire Harris, Elizabeth Perkins, Emily Lee, Gabriella DeGeorge, Gabrielle Tognazzini, Gracen Foster, Haley Raburn, Isabella Lawson, Isabelle Martinez, Jack Fenner, Jacob Baber, Jaden Bhinhar, Jared St. John, Jose Saldivar, Kennedy Patterson, Kobe Cox, Lauren Hoefer, Lauren Petry, Logan Kirkpatrick, Macy Henderson, Madison Dishman, Megan Cole, Merrik Barnes, Michael Morris, Mykala Olmstead, Nevaeh DeBerry, Priscilla Martinez, Rachel Condren, Richard Duvall, Sabrina Namavar, Samuel Walker, Shreya Rohatgi, Sophia Harding, Summer Edwards, Taylor Barbee, Trinity Bucker, Walela Tripp, Zachary Jaccarino, Zachary Mathews, Zong Yang

Collinsville

President’s list: Chandler Thompson, Clayton Florea, Guadalupe Cervantes, Kendal Lowe, Kendra Grasser, Noah Palmer, Robert Olinghouse

Dean’s list: Adam Terry, Baylee Wilson, Baylee Wilson, James McAllister, Justin Howell, Madelynn Clement, Shyla Satterwhite, Tamara Conner, Timothy Minnick, Zachary Wilson