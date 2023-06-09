Rogers State University announced its president’s and dean’s honor rolls for the spring 2023 semester.

Several Owasso and Collinsville students made this year’s lists at the Claremore-based school.

To qualify for the president’s honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 GPA. To qualify for the dean’s honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Courses graded with an “I,” “N” and “P” are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the honor roll.

President’s honor roll

Owasso: Xoey Alexander, Alyssa Allen, Sarah Ball, Naomi Beckwith, James Busking, Revel Castillo-Simon, Kali Cavin, Carissa Goessens, Allison Goodwin, Macy Gordon, Gabriel Graves, Kylie Jancich, Delana King, Alla Miller, Nghi Nguyen, Steven Puckett, Jenna Scheckel, Brook Scott, Joseph Speer, Juliana Spencer, Stephanie Stephens, Philip Thompson, Thomas Wheat

Collinsville: Alexander Baassler, Hunter Brown, Frances Casalino, Brett Crawford, Allene Dennis, Taylor Harness, Nadine Moss, Tessa Payne, Braden Puckett, Ashleigh Ross, Skylar Scott, Cilicia Stokes, Kacey Taylor

Dean’s honor roll

Owasso: Aaron Ashcroft, Taiwo Ayodele, Julie Baalman, Kynzi Battenfield, Treisha Case, Ian Conder, Hayden Day, Olivia Edgington, Ian Feary, Nicklaus Fisher, Caden Fry, Kimiko Graham, Mallory Gray, Harrison Hardman, Chloe Harrison, Anna Hendricks, Darian Her, Bailey Hewitt, James Hilderbrand, Jennifer Hilderbrand, Brooklyn Hinton, Alana Jordan, Savannah Keith, Taryn Kelley, Sabrina Linvick, Ashlyn Lundholm, Josiah Moore, Sydney Novar, Julia Quinton, Brianda Quiroz, Marlene Ramkaran, Tanner Ray, Cadence Schockemoehl, Joshua Strickland, Alex Tuttle, Camdyn Wagner, Courtney West, Cassidy Wilson

Collinsville: Sabrina Ackmann, Paige Blau, Aubrey Broughton, Alora Calkins, Kyleigh Collins, Alexis Crosier, Matthew Downing, Guadalupe Flores, April G. Hiatt, Emmaline Hoke, Julie Morgan, Molly Nickell, Natasha Rohr, Julia Teter, Richard Wadsworth, Clint Ward, Roianne Whitlock